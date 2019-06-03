Judith F. Grim 73, of Allentown, peacefully passed away on Saturday June 1, 2019, surrounded by her loving husband Richard C. Carlson and family. Born in Allentown, Judith was the daughter of the late George T. and Fannie (Hanna) Hanna. Judith was predeceased by her late husband Paul R. Grim on January 12, 1986. She was a member of St. George Orthodox Church in Allentown and for over 30 years Judy worked as a beautician for the Cedarbrook Nursing Home in Allentown. After retiring, Judy enjoyed spending time with her husband, sister, children, grandchildren and extended family. She was known for her quick wit and fierce loyalty to her family. Surviving with her husband Richard C. is her son; Paul Grim and his wife Kristen of Breinigsville, daughter; Adrienne wife of Denis Fitzgerald of Allentown, sister; Georgann Makoul of Allentown, grandchildren; Liam, Kamarie, Jude and Sinead as well as many loving nieces, nephews and cousins. Services will be Wednesday, June 5th at 11:00AM in St. George Orthodox Church 1011 Catasauqua Ave. Allentown, PA 18102. Calling hours will be from 9:00-10:45AM in the Church. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to St. Luke's Hospice 2455 Black River Rd. Bethlehem, PA 18015. Arrangements have been entrusted to the O'Donnell Funeral Home, Allentown or St. George Orthodox. Published in Morning Call on June 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary