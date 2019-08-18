Home

POWERED BY

Services
Potter Funeral Home
456 Jackson Street
Willimantic, CT 06226
(860) 423-2211
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Potter Funeral Home
456 Jackson Street
Willimantic, CT 06226
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Columba Church
328 Rte. 66
Columbia, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Judith Grzych
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judith F. Grzych


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Judith F. Grzych Obituary
Judith Fletcher Grzych, formerly of Dudley, MA and Columbia, CT, died on August 9, 2019 at the age of 87. She was born in Worcester, MA, daughter of Clarence and Inez (Forbes) Fletcher. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 66 years, Felix Grzych. She earned Bachelor's and Master's degrees in education from Eastern Connecticut State College while raising their five children. She taught kindergarten and third grade in Colchester and after retiring, she and Felix spent many years wintering in Wilmington, NC. Judy enjoyed reading and gardening and waving to passersby from their patio on Pine Street but most of all she cherished time with her family. Judy was a rock for the family and had a great faith and belief that "things have a way of working out". She was a member of St. Columba Church and Friends of the Saxton B. Little Library.

Judy was a wonderful mother to Susan (Gregory) Zoller of Greenwood Village, CO, Nancy Parikh of Columbia, CT, Jonathan (Colette) Grzych of Essex Junction, VT, Jane (Mark) Malyszko of East Windsor, CT, and David (Bobbi) Grzych of Columbia, CT. She also leaves 14 grandchildren, Christopher, Meghan, Justin, Elizabeth, Michael, Kaitlyn, Ari, Leah, Jenna, Leslie, Aaron, Carli, Jaime and Jacob and 6 great grandchildren, Austin, Andrew, Colin, Carson, Joey and Zoe. She also leaves behind many close friends and relatives. The family thanks the caregivers at the Village at Buckland Court for their compassion and support.

Judith's family will receive relatives and friends on Friday, August 23, 2019 from 5:00pm to 7:00pm at Potter Funeral Home, 456 Jackson St. Willimantic, CT. Her Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00am on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at St. Columba Church, 328 Rte. 66 (center of Columbia) Columbia, CT. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to WAIM, P.O. Box 221, Willimantic, CT 06226 or The Saxton B. Little Library, 319 Route 87, Columbia, CT 06237 or just make someone smile. For an online memorial guestbook please visit www.potterfuneralhome.com.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Judith's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Potter Funeral Home
Download Now