Judith (Judy/Jude) Gail Sindel born 2/13/1941 passed away 4/30/2019 at the Reading Hospital Hospice in the presence of her loving brother Richard. Born in Allentown, PA she is the daughter of the late Dorothy Miller Sindel, M.D. and Elias Allie Sindel, M.D. of Bethlehem, PA. and predeceased by a sister JoanLynne Sindel.She graduated from Moravian Preparatory (Academy) in Bethlehem and attended the University of North Carolina, Greensboro and New York University while receiving her college degree in Art from California State, Los Angeles. Jude/Judy would say she was "A child of God." She was also an actress in off Broadway theater in New York City in the 1960s, an artist and art teacher in the Los Angeles area of California in the 1980s and 1990s, an evangelist, thinker, trend setter, reader, friend, Loving sister and recently a volunteer at the Jesuit Center in Wernersville, PA. She is a member of St Ignatius Loyola Catholic church in Wyomissing, PA. Judy/Jude is a brave woman with a clear vision of life and fearless in her expression of her beliefs while being noncritical of others.May her pure Catholic soul rest in the heart of the Lord forever and ever. Amen.Lutz Funeral Home inc., in charge of arrangements. Published in Morning Call on May 5, 2019