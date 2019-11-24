|
|
Judith K. Labenberg, 82, formerly of Emmaus, passed away Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at the Phoebe Home. She was the wife of the late William H. Labenberg. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Carl F. and Arlene A. K. (Kratzer) Schmoyer. Judy graduated with honors from Parkland High School in 1955 and from Muhlenberg College in 1967. Before retiring, she was office administrator at the Trexler Funeral Home, Allentown for over 20 years, and prior was an English teacher in the East Penn School District. While residing in Emmaus, she was with the Emmaus Borough Planning Commission and Emmaus Jr. Women's Club. She was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Emmaus.
Survivors: sons W. Scott of S. Whitehall Twp., Christopher D. of Allentown, Peter A. and his wife Laura of Wantagh, NY; brother Carl F., Jr. and his wife Deborah of Breinigsville; she was "Memma" to ten grandchildren Jessica, Katie, Amanda, Zachary, Christian, Victoria, Angela, Brooke, Taylor and Lindsay; eight great grandchildren Gianna, Xavier, Quentin, Cooper, Dexter, Lucy, Abigail and Chase.
Services: 11:00 AM, Saturday, November 30 at Schmoyer Funeral Home, 8926 Brookdale Rd., Breinigsville. Calling will begin at 10:00 AM and burial to follow at St. Paul's Cemetery, Trexlertown. www.schmoyerfuneralhome.com
Memorial contributions can be made in lieu of flowers in Judy's memory to St. John's Lutheran Church, c/o the funeral home, PO Box 190, 18031.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 24, 2019