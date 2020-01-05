|
|
Judith M. Persing, 81 of Allentown died on December 31, 2019 surrounded by her family at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest. Judith was the wife of Roger H. Persing, they would have been married 63 years on July 6th. Judith was born in Allentown on August 29, 1938, daughter of the late John and Elizabeth (Gibson) Leach. Judith received her teaching certificate from Kutztown University.
She was a member of Asbury Methodist Church in Allentown.
Judith was a Travel Agent for AAA in Allentown for 35 years retiring in 2013. She was a 16 year member of the President's Club at AAA receiving the Top Producer Award. Judith and Roger traveled extensively, visiting 6 of the 7 Continents and went on over 100 cruises. She was an avid Bridge player with her lifelong girlfriends of 40 plus years.
Judith took pride in raising her family and being a wonderful homemaker.
Survivors: Her husband Roger, daughters Cindy Pfrimmer wife of Wayne of Pittsburgh, Cheryl Dwyer wife of John of Easton and Daughter-in-law Bonnie Sculley wife of Tom of Sinking Springs; son Jeffery Persing husband of Michelle of Fogelsville; brother John (Judy) Leach of New Tripoli; 7 grandchildren Garret (Nichole) Persing, Aron (Kelly) Persing, Adam (Sarah) Pfrimmer, Ashley (Jack) Lanigan, Alyssa Persing, Felicia Hude and Cassandra (John) Guerrieri; 4 step-grandchildren Adriene Pfrimmer, Brian (Samantha) Pfrimmer, Eric Pfrimmer and Brad Smith; 9 great-grandchildren Madalyn, Brooke, Emma, Anneliese, Amelia, Kylie, Kenzie, Daniella and Lena. Predeceased by a son Gregory.
Service: Private, funeral arrangements are by the Sell-Herron Funeral Home, Allentown.www.Herronfuneralhomes.com.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers to www2.jdrf.org or call 800-533-2873 or JDRF 200 Vesey St. 28th FL, NY, NY 10281.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 5, 2020