Judith (Guss) Reed, 94 of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania died on Friday, February 21, 2020, at Country Meadows Retirement Community in Bethlehem, PA. Born November 13, 1925 in Punxsutawney, PA, she was the daughter of the late Hale and Gula (Hastings) Guss. She was the wife of the late Stanley N. Reed who passed away in 2005 after over 60 years of marriage.
Judy was a graduate of Northampton High School, class of 1943. Afterwards, she worked as an executive secretary working for several different companies for over 20 years. In her spare time, Judy loved being creative. She took pride in her sculpting, sewing, baking, and decorating.
Surviving are son, Eric Reed and wife Joanne of Slatington, PA, daughters, Susan Oechsle and husband Edward of Center Valley, PA, Linda Fitzgibbons of Bristol, PA and Jan Hankel and husband Bruce of Morrisville, PA, sister, Jean Longenbach of Surprise, AZ, grandchildren Jason, Bruce, Amanda, Courtney, Shanna, Stephen, and Erica; 8 great grand children. She was predeceased by 3 brothers and 3 sisters.
A Funeral service will be at 10:00 AM on Friday at Schisler Funeral Home, located at 2119 Washington Ave. Northampton, Pennsylvania 18067. The family will receive friends from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM on Friday, prior to the service. Interment will be held privately. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 25, 2020