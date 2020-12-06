1/1
Judith Vaccaro
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Judith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Judith Vaccaro, 77, of Hobe Sound, Florida, died November 30, 2020, at home. Born January 2, 1943, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. She was the daughter of the late Mitchell and Mary Baker. She was preceded in death by her brother Henry Lee Baker, February 23, 1978. Surviving are her husband, Thomas Vaccaro, Hobe Sound, Florida; daughters Michele Mattea and Shawn Shermer, sons Todd Niemy and Troy Vaccaro, and seven grandchildren. Private funeral services will be at the convenience of the family. To leave a condolence and to view the full obituary, please visit www.treasurecoastseawinds.com/obituary/judith-vaccaro. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Alzheimer's Association.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Treasure Coast Seawinds Funeral Home & Crematory
950 S.E. Monterey Road
Stuart, FL 34994
(772) 287-1985
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Treasure Coast Seawinds Funeral Home & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved