Judith Vaccaro, 77, of Hobe Sound, Florida, died November 30, 2020, at home. Born January 2, 1943, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. She was the daughter of the late Mitchell and Mary Baker. She was preceded in death by her brother Henry Lee Baker, February 23, 1978. Surviving are her husband, Thomas Vaccaro, Hobe Sound, Florida; daughters Michele Mattea and Shawn Shermer, sons Todd Niemy and Troy Vaccaro, and seven grandchildren. Private funeral services will be at the convenience of the family. To leave a condolence and to view the full obituary, please visit www.treasurecoastseawinds.com/obituary/judith-vaccaro
. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Alzheimer's Association
.