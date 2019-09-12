Home

POWERED BY

Services
Falk Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc.
1418 Main Street
Hellertown, PA 18055
610-838-9191
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Falk Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc.
1418 Main Street
Hellertown, PA 18055
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
Falk Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc.
1418 Main Street
Hellertown, PA 18055
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Judith Weaver-Skraban
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judith Weaver-Skraban

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Judith Weaver-Skraban Obituary
Judith Ann Weaver-Skraban, 60, of Lower Saucon Township, passed away August 23, 2019 in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. She was the beloved wife of John Skraban. Born in Fountain Hill, she was a daughter of the late James & Elizabeth (Bunsa) Weaver. Judith enjoyed spending time in Idaho where she went to Dover Bay on Lake Pend Oreille with her husband, John, and friends. Judith also enjoyed kayaking, swimming, biking and the beautiful Canadian Rockies.

Surviving with her husband, is a son Cody Chabak, of Idaho; a brother, Jeffrey Weaver-Bates of Iowa, and three grandsons: Elliot Chabak, John Skraban IV and Jackson James Skraban; her stepchildren: John J. Skraban III of Bethlehem; and Dina M. Skraban of Allentown.

A funeral service will be on Monday, September 16, 2019 at 1 PM at the Falk Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1418 Main Street, Hellertown. Friends may gather from 12-1 PM. Interment will be on the family farm.

To offer on-line condolences, please visit her "Book of Memories" at falkfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Judith's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now