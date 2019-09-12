|
Judith Ann Weaver-Skraban, 60, of Lower Saucon Township, passed away August 23, 2019 in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. She was the beloved wife of John Skraban. Born in Fountain Hill, she was a daughter of the late James & Elizabeth (Bunsa) Weaver. Judith enjoyed spending time in Idaho where she went to Dover Bay on Lake Pend Oreille with her husband, John, and friends. Judith also enjoyed kayaking, swimming, biking and the beautiful Canadian Rockies.
Surviving with her husband, is a son Cody Chabak, of Idaho; a brother, Jeffrey Weaver-Bates of Iowa, and three grandsons: Elliot Chabak, John Skraban IV and Jackson James Skraban; her stepchildren: John J. Skraban III of Bethlehem; and Dina M. Skraban of Allentown.
A funeral service will be on Monday, September 16, 2019 at 1 PM at the Falk Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1418 Main Street, Hellertown. Friends may gather from 12-1 PM. Interment will be on the family farm.
To offer on-line condolences, please visit her "Book of Memories" at falkfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 12, 2019