|
|
79 years of age and resident of Whitehall, passed away peacefully on Sunday October 20, 2019 in Good Shepherd Specialty Hospital, Bethlehem, surrounded by her loving and dedicated family. The wife of Owen W. Eberhart, Jr. for 58 years, she was a daughter of the late Paul S. and Beatrice E. (Hahn) Scheirer. Judy was a dedicated member of Saint John's UCC Fullerton. A 1959 graduate of Whitehall High School, where she was a majorette and participated in many school activities. Early in life she worked for Bell Telephone, and later after raising her family, worked in the cafeteria of the Whitehall-Coplay Middle School, retiring as Manager in 2002. Judy loved to dance, collect dolls, create beautiful crafts, travel and spend special time with her family and dogs. She was the coordinator of Daffodil Days at the Lehigh Valley Mall for many years. She is survived by her husband Owen; sons Scott and Chad with his wife Melissa; granddaughter Scarlett; sister Bonnie Cocivera; cousins Sally Gibson and Mary Jane Seman with husband Dennis; sister in law Marlene Polgar; along with nieces, nephews and extended family. Services will be 11:00 am Saturday October 26, 2019 in Saint John's UCC Fullerton, 575 Grape Street, Whitehall, PA 18052, officiated by Rev. Dr. Becky J. Beckwith. Her viewing will begin at 9:30 am in the Church parlor. Interment will follow in Saint John's Union Cemetery at Mickleys in Whitehall. Memorial contributions honoring Judy may be presented to The , 3893 Adler Place Suite 170 Bethlehem, Pennsylvania 18017.
The Gilbert Funeral Home of Whitehall
is honored to handle her arrangements
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 23, 2019