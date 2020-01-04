Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'Donnell Funeral Home Inc
908 Hanover Ave
Allentown, PA 18109
(610) 432-8522
Resources
More Obituaries for Judy Gardner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judy Gardner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Judy Gardner Obituary
Judy (Basara) Gardner 73, of South Whitehall Twp., passed away on Sunday December 29, 2019. Judy was the wife of John T. (Jack) Gardner Sr. and they have been married for 47 years. Born in Stiles, Pa. she was a daughter of the late George and Mary (Wasko) Basara. Judy is survived by her husband Jack, her son John T. Jr. (Taryn), and their children; Violey & Lyla. Brothers Gene in Egypt, and James in Florida, and her sister Jeannette Basara of Whitehall. She was preceded in death by her sisters; Lillian and Barbara. Funeral services were held. Arrangements entrusted to the O'Donnell Funeral Home, Allentown.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Judy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -