Judy (Basara) Gardner 73, of South Whitehall Twp., passed away on Sunday December 29, 2019. Judy was the wife of John T. (Jack) Gardner Sr. and they have been married for 47 years. Born in Stiles, Pa. she was a daughter of the late George and Mary (Wasko) Basara. Judy is survived by her husband Jack, her son John T. Jr. (Taryn), and their children; Violey & Lyla. Brothers Gene in Egypt, and James in Florida, and her sister Jeannette Basara of Whitehall. She was preceded in death by her sisters; Lillian and Barbara. Funeral services were held. Arrangements entrusted to the O'Donnell Funeral Home, Allentown.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 4, 2020