Judy K. Werner, age 75, of Nazareth, passed away, Sunday, February 24, 2019 at St. Luke's Anderson Hospital. Born January 17, 1944, in Pen Argyl, daughter of Alvin and Hazel (Wagner) Steinmetz.She lived in North Bangor prior to moving to Nazareth. She graduated from Bangor High School, class of 1962. She was a member of St. Luke's U.C.C. in Belfast. After high school she worked in a few blouse mills and prior to retirement she was a door greeter at WalMart. She enjoyed going on vacation to the shore and on cruises. She also enjoyed going to the casino but most of all spending time with her children and grandchildren.Surviving are her husband of 53 years, Edward Werner; her daughter, Karen (Werner) LaDuca and husband James of Tatamy; her son, Richard Werner and wife Jackie of Blakesly; her 2 granddaughters, Amanda and Lainey Werner; her 3 grandsons, Cory LaDuca and Jake and Austin Werner; a sister, Joyce Wickett, of Bangor and 2 brothers, Wayne Steinmetz of Nazareth and John Steinmetz (wife, Jennie) of Bangor; and nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a sister-in-law, Joy Steinmetz and brother-in-law, Dale Wickett.A memorial service to be held Thursday, March 7, 2019 at St. Luke's U.C.C. in Belfast beginning at 11:00. Published in Morning Call on Mar. 1, 2019