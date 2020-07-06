Dear Randy, Karl, Roger and Dan and families,

I would like to extend my deepest sympathies on the loss of your mother and grandmother. Ive known Julie for over 40 years. I was a baby nurse when I came to Quakertown and Julie was my manager. Over the years she was not only my boss but my mentor, and friend. She became my second mother as my mother lived a state away. She was a wonderful lady and I dont use the word lady lightly. I was lucky enough to see her again in the last several years when some of my work brought me to the Lehigh Valley. I will miss her and she will be deeply missed by all who knew her. May she rest in peace and may you all take comfort in knowing that she I will always be a part of your lives.



Mary Litvin

Friend