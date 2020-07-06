1/
JULIA A. DURN
1932 - 2020
Julia A. (Miller) Durn, 87, formerly of Coopersburg, died Friday, July 3, 2020 at her residence in Greenville, SC. She is the wife of the late LaRue "Ike" R. Durn who died in December 2015. Julia was born in Center Valley, PA in December 1932 to the late Warren F. and Alma P. (Reichard) Miller. She is a 1953 graduate of Allentown Hospital School of Nursing and served 10 years as Director and Officer of Southern Lehigh Little League. Julia worked at Quakertown Hospital and the Renewal Center, Quakertown as an RN for 20 years, retiring in 1992.

SURVIVORS: Children: Randall B. (Janet) of Indian Land, SC, Karl W. (Ruth) of Greenville, SC, Roger W. (Karen) of Macungie, Daniel J. (Sandra) of Saratoga, CA; sister: Jeanette F. Hall of Allentown; 8 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; and 2 step great grandchildren. Predeceased by grandson: Joseph Durn.

SERVICE: Private service at the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. Hellertown. The interment will conclude services at Woodland Cemetery, Upper Saucon Twp. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, memorials to a charity of one's choosing.

Published in Morning Call on Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown
326 Main St
Hellertown, PA 18055
(610) 838-0521
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

July 5, 2020
Dear Randy, Karl, Roger and Dan and families,
I would like to extend my deepest sympathies on the loss of your mother and grandmother. Ive known Julie for over 40 years. I was a baby nurse when I came to Quakertown and Julie was my manager. Over the years she was not only my boss but my mentor, and friend. She became my second mother as my mother lived a state away. She was a wonderful lady and I dont use the word lady lightly. I was lucky enough to see her again in the last several years when some of my work brought me to the Lehigh Valley. I will miss her and she will be deeply missed by all who knew her. May she rest in peace and may you all take comfort in knowing that she I will always be a part of your lives.

Mary Litvin
Mary Litvin
Friend
July 4, 2020
Mom will be greatly missed. She was a very special person and friend. We were blessed to have her stay with us in Greenville as she walked the last mile of the way here on earth. We sorrow but not without hope. Jesus said unto her, I am the resurrection, and the life: he that believes in Me, though he were dead, yet shall he live: We love you Mom.
Karl & Ruth Durn
Son
