Julia A. Hurish, 96, of Northampton, passed away suddenly Saturday, October 5, 2019 at her home.
Born in Ashley, March 8, 1923, she was the daughter of the late Jacob and Mary (Petrosky) Hurish and spent the past 40 years in Northampton.
Julia worked as a Laborer for Western Electric. She was a member of Saint Mary's, Dorrance. Julia was a very giving person, volunteering with Meals on Wheels with her best friend of many years, Elsie. Julia was extremely supportive to her family, filling in whatever role was needed of her, mother, sister, companion, and friend.
She was preceded in death, in addition to her parents, by sisters Rosemarie Ervin, Josephine Rupinski, Gertrude Houser, Helen Haines, Anna Pawlowski, and Stella Hoch, a brother Edward Hurish and her best friend Elsie Lerch.
Surviving are a sister Barbara Wenner, Drums; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews and cousins.
Her funeral will be held Wednesday, October 9, 2019 from Harman Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc. (East), 669 W. Butler Drive, Drums, at 10:15 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM in Saint Mary, Our Lady Help of Christians Church, 3529 Saint Mary's Road, Wapwallopen, PA. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Tuesday evening from 6 - 8 PM.
Memorial donations in Julia's name may be made to the . Online condolences can be entered and more information is available at www.harmanfuneral.com
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 7, 2019