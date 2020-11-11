Julia A. Kauffman, 92, formerly of Emmaus, PA and North East, MD, died Nov. 7, 2020 in Lehigh Valley Hospital. She was the wife of the late John T. Kauffman. Born in Columbia City, IN, she was the daughter of the late Lloyd S. and Mildred A. (Kime) Crouch. Julia was a 1950 graduate of Purdue University. She was a member of the Alpha Xi Delta Sorority, former active member of the AAUW, Allentown, and a member of the North East River Yacht Club. She was a former member of St. John's U.C.C., Emmaus PA. Julie will be remembered for her sense of humor and wit, love of family and friends, joy of entertaining, good books, and chocolate. She enjoyed time aboard the Anjanulie and at "Nulie's Place" on the Chesapeake. Julia is survived by her daughters, Dr. Anne E. Kauffman Zayaitz of Emmaus and Janet wife of David Wood of Perryville, MD; grandchildren, John Zayaitz and wife Kate and Margaret wife of Thomas Ruhf; step grandchildren, Sara wife of Mike Hickey and Joni wife of Jeff Peebles; great grandchildren, Anna, Sophia, Quincy, and Jonah; step great grandchildren, Tyler, AJ, Jade, and Joy. She was predeceased by an infant brother, E. Jackson Crouch. Funeral services will be held on Sat., Nov. 14, 2020 at 11:00 AM in Schantz Funeral Home, P.C., 250 Main St., Emmaus PA. Viewing 10:00 to 11:00 AM in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Mt. Zion Cemetery, Pottstown, PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Kauffman Family Scholarship for Science and Mathematics, c/o Kutztown University Foundation, P.O. Box 151, Kutztown, PA 19530 or to Lehigh Valley Hospice, 2024 Lehigh St., Allentown, PA 18103.



