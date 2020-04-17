Julia A. Kuruc
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Julia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Surrounded by music, grace & the love of her family nearby & faraway Julia A. Kuruc, 92 passed away April 15. She was the wife of the late Andrew B. Kuruc. Born in Bethlehem she was the daughter of the late Rodolfo & Julia (Aguilar) Amelio. She graduated from Bethlehem High School & worked in the offices of Bethlehem Steel & Sears. She was a member of Sts. Simon & Jude Church. For the last 10 years Traditions of Hanover was her home where she enjoyed bingo, cards, mah jong & happy hours with her friends & the staff. Survivors include children: Linda (Louis) Allentown, Drew(Joan) Garden City, NY & MaryBeth(Raymond)Hellertown; grandchildren: Julia (Jeremy), Jennifer(Jason), Troy, Louis(Lauren), Melissa(Scott), Andrew & John; great grandchildren: Jason, Brody, Brynn, Jackson, Brett, Jordan, Reece, & Declan; sister Aurora Kundrik, brother Robert Amelio (Phyllis). She was predeceased by siblings Sophie Gutierrez, Sara Alonzo, Rudy Amelio, Vera Mingora, Arthur Amelio, & Angela Stralo. Services will be private. A celebration of life will take place at a later date. Her family's utmost gratitude for outstanding care & compassion is extended to Dr. Rana & his staff, St. Luke's Hospice Team & Father John Gibbons. Memorial contributions may be made to Saints Simon & Jude Church.

Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 17, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved