Surrounded by music, grace & the love of her family nearby & faraway Julia A. Kuruc, 92 passed away April 15. She was the wife of the late Andrew B. Kuruc. Born in Bethlehem she was the daughter of the late Rodolfo & Julia (Aguilar) Amelio. She graduated from Bethlehem High School & worked in the offices of Bethlehem Steel & Sears. She was a member of Sts. Simon & Jude Church. For the last 10 years Traditions of Hanover was her home where she enjoyed bingo, cards, mah jong & happy hours with her friends & the staff. Survivors include children: Linda (Louis) Allentown, Drew(Joan) Garden City, NY & MaryBeth(Raymond)Hellertown; grandchildren: Julia (Jeremy), Jennifer(Jason), Troy, Louis(Lauren), Melissa(Scott), Andrew & John; great grandchildren: Jason, Brody, Brynn, Jackson, Brett, Jordan, Reece, & Declan; sister Aurora Kundrik, brother Robert Amelio (Phyllis). She was predeceased by siblings Sophie Gutierrez, Sara Alonzo, Rudy Amelio, Vera Mingora, Arthur Amelio, & Angela Stralo. Services will be private. A celebration of life will take place at a later date. Her family's utmost gratitude for outstanding care & compassion is extended to Dr. Rana & his staff, St. Luke's Hospice Team & Father John Gibbons. Memorial contributions may be made to Saints Simon & Jude Church.

Published in Morning Call on Apr. 17, 2020.