Julia A. Rezende, 95, of Bethlehem died on Monday, July 15, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospital. She was born in Pittsfield, MA on May 27, 1924; daughter of the late David and Blandina (Felizardo) Amaral.



Julia was preceded in death by her devoted husband of 61 years, Arlindo A. "Al" Rezende. She will be lovingly remembered by her daughter, Linda Rezende Marques and her husband, Manuel; son, Albert M. Rezende and his wife, Nancy all of Bethlehem; her granddaughters, Jacqueline Womelsdorf and her husband, Todd; Diana and partner, Michael Roberson; great grandson, Xavi Womelsdorf; as well as nieces, nephews and cousins.



She graduated from Bethlehem High School in 1943. Julia will be remembered for her kind and nurturing spirit, the joy she received from traveling, and the love she shared with her family. She was an active volunteer for many years at the Portuguese American Club and was a member of the Leisure Club, St. Bernard's Home of the Good Samaritans, and the Golden Hillers.



A visitation will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Connell Funeral Home, 245 E. Broad St. Bethlehem, PA 18018 from 9:00-11:15 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, at Holy Infancy Catholic Church, 312 E. 4th St Bethlehem, PA 18015 at 12 noon. Burial will be at Holy Saviour Cemetery, Bethlehem.



Memorial contributions may be made to the church. Online condolences may be offered at www.connellfuneral.com Published in Morning Call on July 17, 2019