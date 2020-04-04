Home

Julia Balogh


1927 - 2020
Julia Balogh Obituary
Julia Balogh, 93 of E. AllenTwsp, PA died on Thursday, April 2, 2020, at her home. Born February 28, 1927 in E. Allen Twsp., PA, she was the daughter of the late James Balogh, Sr. and the late Theresa (Gyorfi) Balogh.

Julia was a 1944 graduate of Northampton Area Senior High School, who went on to work for the former Clyde Shirt Co., Northampton as a sewing machine operator for 45 years before retiring in 1989. She was a longtime member of

St. John's Lutheran Church, Bath, PA and a member of the Ladies Aid.

She is survived by her adopted nephews; Michael Cech of Northampton and David Cech of Bath, PA. She was predeceased by brothers, Geza and James, Jr. and sisters, Anne Bambeck and Stella Balogh and niece Susan Bambeck.

Funeral service will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Her interment will take place in Allen Union Cemetery, Northampton.

Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Avenue, Northampton, PA. 18067 has been entrusted with her services.

Contributions: May be offered in her memory to St. John's Lutheran Church memorial fund c/o the funeral home.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 4, 2020
