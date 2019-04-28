Home

Julia (Krepsz) Berezny, 87, passed away peacefully at The Willows, in Macungie, PA, on April 17, 2019. She was the widow of William Berezny. Born in Bethlehem, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Julia (Kirkeschner) Krepsz. Julia was Co-owner of Breezy Appliances (1949-2004). She loved going to Casinos and traveling. Surviving is a son: William Berezny of Cooperburg; Daughters: Cindy Cawley of Easton; Julie and Gary Hofbauer of Kintnersville; 3-Grandchildren: Heather, Adam, and Dylan; and 4-Great Grandchildren: Cody, Elias, Oscar, Casey and her fiancé Stephen Snyder. She was predeceased by a great great grandchild: Sophie.Services will be held privately. Contributions may be made in her memory to; : National Center 7272 Greenville Avenue Dallas, TX 75231. To offer online-condolences please visit her, "Book of Memories" at www.falkfuneralhomes.com
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 28, 2019
