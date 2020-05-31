Julia C. Kutos, 100, of Bethlehem, passed away Friday, May 29, 2020, in Cedarbrook, Fountain Hill. She was the wife of Stephen Kutos with whom she shared 54 years of marriage prior to his passing in 1995. Born on Christmas Day in Catasauqua to John and Anna (Balog) Ellick, Julia grew up with her seven siblings and attended Catasauqua High School. Julia and Steve were proprietors of the former Fourth and William Street Luncheonette in the late 1950s to early 60s. They loved to travel, especially to Slovakia and Slovenia to spend time with cherished family and extended relatives. They also loved their yearly vacations in Wildwood Crest, NJ. In her later years Julia enjoyed her many trips to Las Vegas and Atlantic City casinos. She was a member of St. John's Windish Lutheran Church, Bethlehem and a member of its Altar Society.
She leaves behind her daughters, Dolores (Dee) Anthony, and husband Dale and Margaret (Peg) Horvath, and husband Francis; grandchildren, Eric Anthony, Dawn and Christian Horvath; great-grandchildren, Evan and Tanner Anthony and Alexis and Jaxon Horvath; sister, Josephine Carwell; many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by siblings, Stephen Motsko, Joseph Motsko, John Motsko,Mary Angelstein, Anna Ifkovits and Pauline Trexler.
Services will be at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions may be made in Julia's name to the church. Online condolences may be sent to www.pearsonfh.com.
