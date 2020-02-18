|
|
Julia Casey Snyder, of Northampton, died Saturday February 15, 2020 at LVH, Muhlenberg, Bethlehem. She was born in Bethlehem on February 15, 2020 to Casey Machemer & Stephen Snyder.
SURVIVORS: In addition to her loving parents: maternal grandparents: Heather (Zimpfer) Machemer of Hellertown and Thomas Machemer. Jr. of Bethlehem & paternal grandparents: Peter Sr. and Karen (Follweiler) Snyder of Danielsville; great- grandmothers: Julie Hoffbauer (Gary) of Kintnersville & Judith Machemer of Emmaus: aunts and uncles: Peter Snyder Jr. and his fiancé Cassandra Stape of Danielsville; Krista Spirk and her husband Kyle of Northampton, Ashley Williams and her husband Andy of Danielsville, Cody Machemer of Hellertown; cousins: Jordan, Logan, Connor, Nolan, Amelia, Brooklynn and Lillian. Predeceased by a sister: Sophie Star Snyder.
SERVICE: Family and friends are invited to a memorial service at 2 p.m. Thursday, February 20, 2020 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. 326 Main Street – Hellertown. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com.
CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Center for Animal Health and Welfare, 1165 Island Park Rd, Easton, PA 18042.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 18, 2020