Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown
326 Main St
Hellertown, PA 18055
(610) 838-0521
Julia Snyder
Julia Casey Snyder

Julia Casey Snyder Obituary
Julia Casey Snyder, of Northampton, died Saturday February 15, 2020 at LVH, Muhlenberg, Bethlehem. She was born in Bethlehem on February 15, 2020 to Casey Machemer & Stephen Snyder.

SURVIVORS: In addition to her loving parents: maternal grandparents: Heather (Zimpfer) Machemer of Hellertown and Thomas Machemer. Jr. of Bethlehem & paternal grandparents: Peter Sr. and Karen (Follweiler) Snyder of Danielsville; great- grandmothers: Julie Hoffbauer (Gary) of Kintnersville & Judith Machemer of Emmaus: aunts and uncles: Peter Snyder Jr. and his fiancé Cassandra Stape of Danielsville; Krista Spirk and her husband Kyle of Northampton, Ashley Williams and her husband Andy of Danielsville, Cody Machemer of Hellertown; cousins: Jordan, Logan, Connor, Nolan, Amelia, Brooklynn and Lillian. Predeceased by a sister: Sophie Star Snyder.

SERVICE: Family and friends are invited to a memorial service at 2 p.m. Thursday, February 20, 2020 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. 326 Main Street – Hellertown. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Center for Animal Health and Welfare, 1165 Island Park Rd, Easton, PA 18042.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 18, 2020
