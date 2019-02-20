Julia I. Endres, 90, of Allentown, passed away on Saturday February 16, 2019. Julia was the wife of the late George A. Endres who died in 1978. Born in Allentown she was a daughter of the late Raymond and Marguerite (Bowers) Tretter. Julia was a member of St. Paul's U.C.C. in Allentown. She worked in food service at Gross Towers, and previously in retail sales for the former Hess's Dept. Store in Allentown. Surviving are her sons; Alex G. (Donna) of Pearl, Mississippi, and Craig M. (Anne) of Orefield. A daughter Diane wife of Fred Gumminger in Allentown. Brothers; Donald (Betty) of Bloomsburg, and George (Paulette) of Allentown. Sisters; Anita Beil in Whitehall, Janice wife of Richard Farniak in Allentown, Ruth-Ann Blasko of Easton, and Phyllis wife of Mitch Johnson of Allentown. Julia has 5 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her brothers; Raymond, John, Herbert, and Richard. Funeral services will be on Friday February 22, 2019 at 11:00 am in the O'Donnell Funeral Home, 908 Hanover Ave. Allentown, Pa. 18109. Calling will be on Friday from 10:00-11:00 am. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the c/o the funeral home. Published in Morning Call on Feb. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary