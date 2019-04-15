Julia M. "Snell" Zavecz, 97, of Freemansburg, passed away on Sunday, April 14, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Born on September 27, 1921, she was the daughter of the late Anna and Charles Korpics. She was the loving wife of Charles Zavecz and was previously married to the late John J. Snell.Julia was a member of St. Anne's Catholic Church. As a young girl, she worked in local silk mills until raising a family. She enjoyed crocheting, baking and dancing. She will be lovingly remembered by her husband, Charles Zavecz; daughter, SandraLee Gerencher and her husband, William of Bethlehem; son, Dennis Snell and his wife, Mary Ann of Bethlehem; sister, Rose Shiner of Annville, Pa; 5 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren. Julia was preceded in death by her 4 sisters and 2 brothers. A viewing will be held on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 from 8-10 AM at Connell Funeral Home 245 E. Broad St. Bethlehem, PA 18018. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:30 AM at St. Anne's Catholic Church, 450 Washington Ave. Bethlehem, Pa 18017. Burial will be held at Holy Saviour Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the P.O Box 15829 Arlington, VA 22215 or to St. Anne's Catholic Church. Condolences may be offered online at www.connellfuneral.com Published in Morning Call on Apr. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary