Julia Molnar, 88, of Bethlehem, died surrounded by her loving family on January 26, 2020. She was born in Oneida, PA on June 14, 1931; the daughter of the late John and Ella (Washko) Mikitka. Julia was preceded in death by her devoted husband of 52 years, Michael L. Molnar.
Julia previously worked as a secretary for City Motors in Bethlehem. She was a member of Saints Peter and Paul Byzantine Catholic Church.
She will be dearly missed and lovingly remembered by her daughter, Sandra Pascoe; grandchildren, Barry Pascoe and wife, Tara; and Michelle Kirby and husband, Ben; as well as her great grandchildren, Everett Pascoe and Kaylee Kirby. Julia was predeceased by her grandson, Bryan Pascoe; son-in-law, Ralph Pascoe; sisters, Helen Kereczman, and Marie Petro; and brothers, John, Peter, Michael, Joseph, and James Mitkitka.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, January 30, 2020 from 8-9 a.m. with Panachida to be held at 9 a.m. at Connell Funeral Home, 245 E. Broad St., Bethlehem, PA 18018. Office of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m. at Saints Peter and Paul Byzantine Catholic Church, 1140 Johnston Dr., Bethlehem, PA 18017. Burial will follow at Holy Saviour Cemetery. Condolences may be offered at www.connellfuneral.com.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 28, 2020