Julia Plotsko, 95 of Whitehall, PA passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at the Whitehall Manor. Born March 25, 1925 in Northampton, PA, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Anna (Boris) Plotsko.



Julia was employed for many years by AT&T, where she worked as an assembly worker until her retirement in 1990. She was a long-time member of Assum. Virgin Mary Ukrainian Orthodox Church, Northampton, PA.



Surviving are sister, Helen Demchuk, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by brothers, Harry Plotsko, John Plotsko, Charles Plotsko, and Michael Plotsko, and sisters Rose Klonfer, Anna Trexler, and Mary Shushinsky.



A Funeral service will be held privately. Internment will follow at Assum. Virgin Mary Ukrainian Orthodox Cemetery, Northampton, PA. Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Ave. Northampton, PA 18067, has been entrusted with the arrangements.



Contributions in Julia's memory may be sent to Assum. Virgin Mary Church memorial fund, C/O Schisler Funeral Home.



