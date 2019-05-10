Home

Reichel Funeral Home - Northampton
326 East 21st
Northampton, PA 18067
610-261-0440
Julia Shara
Julia Shara, 92, of Whitehall, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at Elm Terrace Gardens, Lansdale. She was the loving wife of the late Bernard J. Shara, who passed away on March 7, 2013. Born September 28, 1926 in Northampton, she was a daughter of the late Fedor and Tanka (Salasky) Pristash. Julia worked as a sewing machine operator at Cross Country Clothes until retiring in 1988 after 25 years. She was a member of St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Church. Survivors: daughter, Stephanie Sarris and husband, Brian; son, Mark Shara; 3 grandchildren; brothers, Peter, Paul and wife, Ann, and Stephen and wife, Joan. Julia was predeceased by sisters, Mary McGuire, Margaret Radio, Helen Pristash and Anne Pristash; and brothers, Michael, Andrew and John. Services: A Divine Liturgy will be held on Monday, May 13th at 11:00 a.m. in St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Church, 1343 Newport Ave., Northampton. Family and friends may gather Monday 9:00 – 10:15 a.m. in the Reichel Funeral Home, 326 E. 21st St., Northampton. Entombment will follow in Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Cemetery. Online condolences may be submitted at www.reichelfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be presented to the church c/o funeral home in loving memory of Julia.
Published in Morning Call on May 10, 2019
