Julian Rappaport, 83, of DelRay Beach FL, formerly of Allentown, passed away at home, on September 13th, 2019.
He was born in Brooklyn, NY in 1935 and moved to Allentown, PA in 1947. In high school, he was President of Allentown AZA and President of the Eastern Council of AZA.
Julian graduated Allen HS in 1953 and attended Penn State University, where he met his first wife, Elaine Rappaport-Bass. While at Penn State, he was treasurer of AEP fraternity, and vice president of Hillel. He graudated in 1957, whereupon he returned to Allentown and became a pillar of the community. He started as Treasurer for the Endowment Fund at Temple Beth El. The Temple requested that he extend his efforts to the position of Temple Treasurer, which he did for 10 years, and then subsequently became President of the Endowment Foundation.
He also served on the board of Beth El Memorial Park, and as a board member of the Jewish Day School. He was also on the board of Jewish Family Services.
He served six months in the Army Reserve in 1959. In the late 1960s, Julian served on the board of the Jewish Community Center. He progressed to financial secretary and then served a 2-year term as President. Julian considers his presidency of the JCC one of the highlights of his volunteer career.
In 1982, Julian married his wife Toby Brandt, and they were happily married for 37 years.
Julian was also the President of the Livingston Club, President of the Chartered Life Underwriters of the Lehigh Valley, and President of the Lehigh Valley Chapter of Certified Public Accountants.
In addition to his pride in serving the JCC, Julian was very proud of his work with the Lehigh County Blind Association. He was asked to serve on the board in 1969. He eventually held the office of Treasurer and then President. Under Julian's direction, the Blind Association established an Endowment Foundation. Starting with $10,000, the Endowment Foundation grew to over four million dollars. Julian remained President of the Endowment Foundation of the Blind Association until he moved to Florida in 2011.
Julian was a Certified Public Accountant, and continued working until earlier this year.
Survivors: Wife Toby. Former wife Elaine. Sons Eric and his wife Choty, and Harris. Grandchildren Michelle and her husband Jake, Gabby and Joshua. Stepchildren Linda, Marc and Sondra.
Services: 1:00PM Wednesday September 18th, at Temple Beth El, 1305 Springhouse Road, Allentown. Interment to follow at Beth El Memorial Park, Whitehall. Arrangements by Bachman Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Allentown.
Donations can be made in his honor to the Allentown JCC or the Association for the Blind & Visually Impaired.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 16, 2019