In the early morning hours of March 23, 2019, this beautiful and sweet lady would leave this world and enter the kingdom of her heavenly Father to achieve her just reward of eternal peace and happiness. She would now be free from the terrible affliction that consumed her over the last thirteen years of her life. She was of a kind and gentle spirit…loved by those who lives she touched. She loved partying with friends on Saturday nights at Mahoney's Irish Pub, vacationing at the beach, and visiting different islands. The timing of her illness deprived her of being the best grammy in the world. Julie, 69, of Bethlehem, was born September 6, 1949. She was the daughter of the late William and Marie Shiner. She graduated from Liberty High School. She was active in assisting teachers of learning disabled children in the Bethlehem School District. She worked at the former Hotel Bethlehem as a banquet waitress for several years. She then worked at Westminster Village as a transportation provider and activities director up until retirement. She is survived by her husband of 50 years Fred Horvath; daughter Michele and husband Sam Odenwelder; sons Charles and wife Marlen, Mark and wife Nichole; grandchildren Nicholas, Elias, Lucy, and Marcus; sister Annamarie Shuey and husband John; sister-in-law Bernice; six nephews and nieces. She was predeceased by her brother James. Contributions in Julie's name to The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration- Helpline: 1-866-507-7222 or [email protected] Special thanks to St. Lukes Home Hospice Care, especially Case Nurse Amanda and Health Aide Jackie. Services: Thursday, March 28, 2019 at Saints Simon and Jude Catholic Church 730 W. Broad St. Bethlehem, PA 18018. Calling hours 10-11AM with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11AM. Arrangements entrusted to Downing Funeral Home. Inc. Published in Morning Call on Mar. 25, 2019