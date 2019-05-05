Home

Julianne Jacob Brazina, 73, of Edgewater, FL. (formerly of Germansville), passed away last year, on Friday, May 11, 2018. She was the wife of the late Fred J. Brazina. She was born in Trenton, NJ, a daughter of the late Mr. & Mrs. Frank Jacob and Mr. & Mrs. Andrew Szabo. She was employed as a teacher and guidance counselor for Northwestern Lehigh, Central Catholic, and the Allentown School District. Survivors include her daughters, Justine (Steve) Bachman of Germansville, Crystal (Daniel) Savage of Allentown, and Pollyann Brazina of Daytona Beach, FL.; grandchildren, Kailyn, Claire and Caleb Bachman, Jessica, Andrew, and Jade Brazina; sister, Ruth Sebastiani of SC. She was predeceased by her son, Freddy in 1965. Her graveside service and interment will be at the convenience of the family on the Heidelberg Union Cemetery, Slatington, PA. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to a in Julie's memory. Robert S. Nester Funeral Home, New Tripoli, PA is in charge of arrangement. Please visit www.nesterfuneralhome.com for online condolences for the family.
Published in Morning Call on May 5, 2019
