Services
Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.
500 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 866-8059
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
2:00 PM
at his residence
1409 Kelchner Road
Bethlehem, PA
View Map
Julio E. Torres M.D.


1941 - 2019
Julio E. Torres M.D. Obituary
Julio E. Torres, M.D.,77, of Bethlehem, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family on Monday, July 15, 2019 in his home. He was the husband of Andrea (Novak) Torres with whom he shared 38 years of loving marriage. Born in Bogata, Colombia he was the son of the late Enrique and Edna Mima Torres. Dr. Torres graduated from the Universidad Javeriana Medical School in Bogota, had residency at the VA Hospital in Brooklyn, and worked as an Oncologist in Bethlehem, where he had a private practice for many years. He was a member of Napoleonic Society of America. Dr. Torres was an avid reader.

Survivors: In addition to his wife, Andrea, he will be lovingly remembered by his sons, Andres Torres of Seattle, WA, Brian J. Torres, wife Emily, granddaughter Olivia of Oreland, and Marc A.V. Torres of Bethlehem; sister Malela Hayes-St. Clair of Australia; brother Felipe Torres of Colombia.

Services: A celebration of his life will be held at 2:00 PM on August 4 (his birthday) at his residence 1409 Kelchner Road Bethlehem, PA 18018. Dr. Torres' arrangements are entrusted to Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Bethlehem. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , 3893 Adler Pl #170, Bethlehem, PA 18017.
Published in Morning Call on July 18, 2019
