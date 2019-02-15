Julius A. Schulberger, 91, of Richland Twp., passed away Tues., Feb. 12 at St. Luke's Hospital – Quakertown. Born Oct. 12, 1927, he was the son of the late Adam & Rose (Schmidt) Schulberger. He was the husband of Madelin (Stump) Schulberger for the past 71 years. In addition to his wife, he is survived by sons: Robert & wife Mary, Sally wife of the late Ronald, Kevin & wife Sheila, Lee & wife Susan; daughters: Michele wife of Kevin Wolf, and Linda & companion Donald Boileau; brothers John and Jerry Nostadt; sisters Fran Schillinger, Eve Bowen, and Jeanie McCarthy; 11 grandchildren; 2 step-grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; 10 step-great-grandchildren; and 2 step-great-great-grandchildren. Julius was a member of St. Isidore's Roman Catholic Church, Quakertown. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus, Milford Twp. Fire Co., Moose Lodge, Quakertown School Board. In 1957, Julius started the family-owned appliance store in Milford Square. It is now in Quakertown run by his sons & grandsons. Julius enjoyed playing darts, dice, camping, riding bicycle, polka & country music, hunting, and stock car/NASCAR racing. A visitation will be held on Sunday, Feb. 17 from 1-3pm at Naugle Funeral & Cremation Service, 135 W. Pumping Station Rd., Quakertown, PA 18951. Memorial service to follow at 3pm in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , 5455 N. High St., Columbus, OH 43214. www.nauglefcs.com Published in Morning Call on Feb. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary