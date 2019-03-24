June A. Bellew, 92, of Easton, Pennsylvania passed away on Wednesday March 13, 2019. The only daughter of the late Harold and Irene (Hermany) Laros, June was born April 29, 1926 in Easton. June graduated from Easton High School in 1943 and NYC Roosevelt Hospital School of Nursing in 1947. She married Joseph A. Bellew in 1947. They raised their six children on Long Island, New York. June worked as a nurse in the ER at Meadowbrook Hospital and later at Old Westbury Student Health Center. She retired to Easton in 1990. June was preceded in death by her husband and parents. She is survived by her six children: Kathleen (Craig) Tippins, Kevin (Penny) Bellew, Terese Bellew all of Easton, Maureen (Peter) Russen of Bethlehem, PA, Louise (Bruce) Birmingham of West Chester, PA, and Jeanette (Michael) Duggan of Lake Placid, NY. She was a loving "Gramma June" to seven grandchildren, Nerin (Chris) Breton, Kara (Mike) Arnold, Julia (Tom) Karnezos, Joseph Bellew, K. Casey Bellew, Brendan (Stephanie) Birmingham, and Conor Bellew. June was also the proud great-grandmother of Eli and Erik Arnold, Khaleesi Breton, and Emily Karnezos. Services are private. Interment will be in Long Island National Cemetery. The Ashton Funeral Home, Easton is handling arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to the Handicapped Children's Bowling League, 1929 Pelham Rd., Bethlehem, PA 18018. Published in Morning Call on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary