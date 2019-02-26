Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schisler Funeral Home - Northampton
2119 Washington Ave
Northampton, PA 18067
(610) 262-2727
Resources
More Obituaries for June Nestor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

June B. Nestor

Obituary Condolences Flowers

June B. Nestor Obituary
June B. (Solderich) Nestor, 70, of Good Shepherd Home, Allentown, formerly of 10th Street, Northampton, beloved sister, and aunt, died peacefully Saturday, Feb 23, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital, Allentown Campus, after her lifelong struggle with Cerebral Palsy. In spite of everything, she was witty and had a great sense of humor. She was the wife of Thomas R. Nestor since June 19, 1982. Born in Northampton, she was a daughter of the late William F. and Justine L. (Haller) Solderich. June was a longtime resident and mail distribution volunteer at Good Shepherd Home, Allentown. She had formerly attended Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, S. Allentown. Survivors: husband, with whom she resided. sisters, Sylvia H. wife of Peter Seregelyes of Coplay, Rosalie E. wife of William Beidleman of Whitehall. half sister, Maryann Bechtold of Whitehall. niece and nephews. She was predeceased by a brother, William A. Solderich. Services: 2:00PM Thursday, Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Avenue, Northampton, PA 18067. Call, 1-2:00PM Thursday in funeral home. Interment, Arlington Memorial Park, Mickley's, Whitehall Twp. Online Condolences: www.schislerfuneralhomes.com Contributions: Good Shepherd Rehabilitation, 850 S. 5th Street, Allentown, PA 18103.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now