June B. (Solderich) Nestor, 70, of Good Shepherd Home, Allentown, formerly of 10th Street, Northampton, beloved sister, and aunt, died peacefully Saturday, Feb 23, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital, Allentown Campus, after her lifelong struggle with Cerebral Palsy. In spite of everything, she was witty and had a great sense of humor. She was the wife of Thomas R. Nestor since June 19, 1982. Born in Northampton, she was a daughter of the late William F. and Justine L. (Haller) Solderich. June was a longtime resident and mail distribution volunteer at Good Shepherd Home, Allentown. She had formerly attended Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, S. Allentown. Survivors: husband, with whom she resided. sisters, Sylvia H. wife of Peter Seregelyes of Coplay, Rosalie E. wife of William Beidleman of Whitehall. half sister, Maryann Bechtold of Whitehall. niece and nephews. She was predeceased by a brother, William A. Solderich. Services: 2:00PM Thursday, Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Avenue, Northampton, PA 18067. Call, 1-2:00PM Thursday in funeral home. Interment, Arlington Memorial Park, Mickley's, Whitehall Twp. Online Condolences: www.schislerfuneralhomes.com Contributions: Good Shepherd Rehabilitation, 850 S. 5th Street, Allentown, PA 18103.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 26, 2019