June Claire (Kellow) Le Van died on September 8 at the age of 96. She resided at The Lutheran Home at Topton. Born in Nazareth, PA, she was the daughter of Ethel (Dennis) Horting and Floyd Kellow.
She graduated from Nazareth High School in 1941 and was a 1943 graduate of Preston Retreat Maternity Hospital in Philadelphia.
June and her husband, Eugene Le Van, served as Lutheran missionaries in Liberia, W. Africa from 1965-1979.
She was predeceased by her husband in 1988 and her grandson, Will Haney, in 2015.
June is survived by her son, Laurence (Judy) of Portage, MI, son Richard of Manchester, PA, daughter, Eileen Smith Le Van (Brian) of Concord, CA, 5 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, September 29 at 4 PM at Nativity Lutheran Church, 1501 N. 13 th St, Reading PA. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested for the solar energy project at Curran Memorial Hospital at Zorzor in Liberia. Checks should be made payable to NE MN Synod, ELCA, with "Current for Curran" in the memo line, and mailed to: Northeastern Minnesota Synod, 1105 East Superior Street, Duluth, MN 55802. The project is detailed at "Skip the Grid" on Facebook.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 22, 2019