Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Schnecksville
4906 Route 309
Schnecksville, PA 18078
(610) 799-3125
June Kern
June D. Kern


1936 - 2019
June D. Kern Obituary
June D. (Leiby) Kern, 83, of Denver, NC, formerly of Slatington, died Monday, November 18, 2019 at Transitional Health Services of Kannapolis, NC. She was the wife of the late Allen R. Kern. Born in Allentown, August 6, 1936, June was the daughter of the late Paul and Mildred (Smith) Leiby. She was employed as a foreman for the former Paris Accessories in Walnutport for many years before retiring.

Survivors: Sons, Brian A. Kern and his wife, Patricia with whom she resided, Dale B. Kern and his wife, Felicia of Slatington; several grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Service: A private graveside service will be held at Friedens Church Cemetery, Slatington at a time convenient to the family. Pastor Anthony P. "Tony" Pagotto will be officiating. No calling hours. The Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. in Schnecksville is in charge of arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 19, 2019
