Home

POWERED BY

Services
Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 868-8531
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
View Map
Service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
1:00 PM
Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for June Cope
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

June E. Cope

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
June E. Cope Obituary
June E. Cope, 89, of Bethlehem, died on Tuesday, July 23, 2019. She was born in Fountain Hill, daughter of the late Ludwig and Naomi (Weil) Breidenbach. June is survived by her husband of 66 years, George R. Cope.

She will be lovingly remembered for her kindness, selflessness, and generosity. June enjoyed shopping with her daughter, Denise. She had many friends and enjoyed spending time with her siblings. She also enjoyed traveling to Florida, the Poconos, and Jersey Shores. June had a tremendous work ethic, demonstrated during her over 32 years as a seamstress in various mills in the area.

She will be dearly missed by her daughter, Denise Cope of Bethlehem; as well as her sisters, Jane Fischer, Lucille Ratarsky, Shirley Strokelitus, Jean Radford, Maryann Stahler, Linda Budzyn, Diane Garland and Ann Anthony, as well as brothers, Donald, Thomas, and Richard. June was preceded in death by her brothers, Paul, Charles, and Robert.

A visitation will be held at Connell Funeral Home, 245 E. Broad St., Bethlehem, PA 18018 on Monday, July 29, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a service to honor June's life to follow at 1 p.m. in the funeral home. Burial will be held at Morgenland Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Lehigh Valley Hospice, 2024 Lehigh St., Suite 100, Allentown, PA 18103. Condolences may be offered at www.connellfuneral.com.
Published in Morning Call on July 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of June's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now