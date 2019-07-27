|
|
June E. Cope, 89, of Bethlehem, died on Tuesday, July 23, 2019. She was born in Fountain Hill, daughter of the late Ludwig and Naomi (Weil) Breidenbach. June is survived by her husband of 66 years, George R. Cope.
She will be lovingly remembered for her kindness, selflessness, and generosity. June enjoyed shopping with her daughter, Denise. She had many friends and enjoyed spending time with her siblings. She also enjoyed traveling to Florida, the Poconos, and Jersey Shores. June had a tremendous work ethic, demonstrated during her over 32 years as a seamstress in various mills in the area.
She will be dearly missed by her daughter, Denise Cope of Bethlehem; as well as her sisters, Jane Fischer, Lucille Ratarsky, Shirley Strokelitus, Jean Radford, Maryann Stahler, Linda Budzyn, Diane Garland and Ann Anthony, as well as brothers, Donald, Thomas, and Richard. June was preceded in death by her brothers, Paul, Charles, and Robert.
A visitation will be held at Connell Funeral Home, 245 E. Broad St., Bethlehem, PA 18018 on Monday, July 29, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a service to honor June's life to follow at 1 p.m. in the funeral home. Burial will be held at Morgenland Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Lehigh Valley Hospice, 2024 Lehigh St., Suite 100, Allentown, PA 18103. Condolences may be offered at www.connellfuneral.com.
Published in Morning Call on July 27, 2019