June E. Crawford, 93 years, passed away on Sunday April 21st, 2019 at Phoebe Home, Allentown. She was the wife of the late James W. Crawford Sr. Born in Catasauqua, she was the daughter of the late James A. and Anna L. (McKeever) Eckensberger.
June was a member of Holy Trinity Memorial Lutheran Church in Catasauqua. She loved taking care of people and playing bridge. She was a former member of the Eastern Star.
Survivors include sons James and his wife Alice, and Robert and daughter in law Deborah, grandchildren James, Shannon, and Kelly, great grandchildren Alyssa, Jared, Bryce, Elizabeth, and James, and a great great grandson Mason. She was predeceased by several siblings.
A memorial service will be held at 11am Thursday, April 25th, 2019 at Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc. 234 Walnut St. Catasauqua, PA 18032, with a calling period from 10-11am. Memorial donations may be made to Phoebe Home 1925 Turner St. Allentown, PA 18104. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brubakerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 23, 2019