June E. Fehr, 92, of Nazareth, passed away at New Eastwood Care & Rehabilitation Center in Wilson Borough on Tuesday, October 08, 2019. She was the wife of the late Sterling R.M. Fehr, with whom she shared 68 loving years of marriage prior to his passing in 2015. Born in Bushkill Township, she was a daughter of the late Peter and Theresa (Clewell) Berger. A devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, June also worked for nearly 30 years for the late Dr. Robert Snyder, who operated a medical practice in Nazareth. Together with her husband, she enjoyed many years of traveling, camping, hiking and observing wildlife at national parks throughout the United States. Her top priority, however, was spending time with her family, especially her grandsons. June was a faithful member of Schoeneck Moravian Church and its choir, Golden Rule Circle, and Bible study. She loved Jesus with all her heart. Survivors: She is survived by her daughter, Gayle Searock and her husband, Frank, of Nazareth; son, Bruce Fehr and his wife, Lynn, of Succasunna, NJ; four grandsons, Jason Searock and his wife, Dawn, Jeremy Searock and his wife, Michelle, Bryce and Jonathan Fehr; two great-grandsons, Evan and Joel Searock; along with many nieces and nephews. In addition to her late husband, Sterling, she was predeceased by her five brothers and seven sisters. Services: A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, October 11, 2019, at 11:00 A.M. in Schoeneck Moravian Church, 316 N. Broad Street Extension, Nazareth, PA 18064. Friends and relatives are invited to call on Friday morning from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. in the church. Interment will follow in God's Acre of Schoeneck Moravian Cemetery, Nazareth. Arrangements are under the care and direction of the GEORGE G. BENSING FUNERAL HOME, Inc., Village of Moorestown – Bath. Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered to Schoeneck Moravian Church.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 10, 2019