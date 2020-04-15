June E. Hobbie
June E. Hobbie, 91, of Allentown, passed away Sunday April 12, 2020 in her home. She was the wife of the late John W. Hobbie. Born in Brooklyn, NY, she was the daughter of the late William and Ruth Walcott. She enjoyed going to Nick's Diner and reading books. She is survived by her sons, Robert and Kenneth; brother, Matthew Walcott; niece, Yvonne and nephew, Mark. In these day's that the normal healing and grieving process has been disrupted Mom would have wanted everyone to pray for better days ahead. Services: Private: Arrangements: Trexler Funeral Home. www.trexlerfuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers. Contributions may be made to Animals in Distress PO Box 609 Coopersburg PA 18036.

Published in Morning Call on Apr. 15, 2020.
Anne Kahn
Friend
