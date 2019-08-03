|
June E. Houseknecht, 87, formerly of Emmaus, passed away August 2, 2019 at Fellowship Community, Whitehall. She was the wife of the late Theodore M. "Ted" Houseknecht. Born in Barnesville, MD, she was the daughter of the late Thomas E. and Bertha M. (Oden) Cole. June was a registered nurse in Frederick, MD until becoming a mother. She later was a registered nurse at Cedarbrook Nursing Home, Allentown. She was a member of Fellowship Community Church, Whitehall.
Survivors: Daughters, Susan Derr and her husband, Kevin, and Patty Tracy and her husband, Mark; Son, Eric "Rick" Houseknecht and his wife, Debra; Brother, Charles Cole; 8 Grandchildren; 2 Great-Grandchildren.
Services: 10 AM Thursday, August 8, 2019 at Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 17th & Hamilton Sts., Allentown. Calling hours will be held 7-8:30 PM Wednesday and 9:30-10 AM Thursday in the funeral home, www.BKRFH.com
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Fellowship Community, 3000 Fellowship Drive, Whitehall, PA 18052.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 3, 2019