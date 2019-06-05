June Elizabeth Saeger, 87, formerly of Whitfield, passed away Monday, June 3, 2019 at 10:29 am in her residence, Providence Place Senior Living, Pine Grove, Schuylkill County. She was the wife of Robert A. Saeger. Born in Northampton, PA, Mrs. Saeger was the daughter of the late Elwood and Grace (Kleppinger) Smith. She was a graduate of Catasauqua High School and the Allentown Hospital School of Nursing. She was a member of St. John's Reformed Church, Sinking Spring and was a registered nurse at various hospitals and worked as a rehabilitation consultant until her retirement. In addition to her husband, Mrs. Saeger is survived by her children Michele M. Woomert, wife of Alan R. Woomert, Sr. of Schuylkill Haven; Marsha E. Gaspari, wife of Anthony A. Gaspari of Cockeysville, Maryland; Todd R. Saeger, husband of Karen S. Saeger of Atlanta, Georgia and Kurt R. Saeger, husband of Jan M. Saeger of Allentown and her 9 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Hope Lesher, wife of Albert Lesher of Easton. Memorial Service will be held in St. John's Reformed Church, 4001 Penn Ave. Sinking Spring, PA 19608, Friday, June 7, 2019 at 11:00 am. Reverend Robert S. Ziehmer will officiate. The family will receive relatives and friends in St. John's Reformed Church Friday 10:00 am to 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to St. John's Reformed Church at the above address or Compassus Hospice 1001 James Drive, Suite B34, Leesport, PA 19533 in memory of Mrs. June Elizabeth Saeger. Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory, 3825 Penn Ave. Sinking Spring is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com Published in Morning Call on June 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary