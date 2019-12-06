Morning Call Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home Inc.
1601 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
610-433-5161
Resources
More Obituaries for June Pope
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

June G. Pope

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
June G. Pope Obituary
June G. Pope, 89, died December 4, 2019. She was the wife of the late Victor G. Pope. June was a secretary for the Allentown School District, retiring in 1989. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Arthur L. and Grace L. (Snyder) Gurskey. She was a member of the former Dubbs U.C.C. Church, Allentown.

Survivors: Son: Ronald G. Pope and his wife Carol, Daughters: Patti S. wife of David Skvoretz and Kathy J. wife of William Roth, 8 Grandchildren and 13 Great-Grandchildren.

Services will be private. Arrangements by the J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home, Allentown. Condolences may be offered and further information found at www.jsburkholder.com. Contributions to Good Shepherd Rehab Hospital or to St. John's U.C.C. 575 Grape St. Whitehall.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of June's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now