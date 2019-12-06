|
|
June G. Pope, 89, died December 4, 2019. She was the wife of the late Victor G. Pope. June was a secretary for the Allentown School District, retiring in 1989. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Arthur L. and Grace L. (Snyder) Gurskey. She was a member of the former Dubbs U.C.C. Church, Allentown.
Survivors: Son: Ronald G. Pope and his wife Carol, Daughters: Patti S. wife of David Skvoretz and Kathy J. wife of William Roth, 8 Grandchildren and 13 Great-Grandchildren.
Services will be private. Arrangements by the J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home, Allentown. Condolences may be offered and further information found at www.jsburkholder.com. Contributions to Good Shepherd Rehab Hospital or to St. John's U.C.C. 575 Grape St. Whitehall.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 6, 2019