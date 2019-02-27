June H. (Hoch) Wagner, 86, of Greenwich Township, passed away on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 in The Lutheran Home at Topton. She was the widow of Arthur J. Wagner, Jr., who died October 22, 2011. They were married December 3, 1955. Born in Fleetwood, June was a daughter of the late Earl E. and Lillian V. (Adam) Hoch. She was a 1950 graduate of Kutztown Area High School and a 1952 graduate of Allentown Business College. Mrs. Wagner was a member of Zion Moselem Lutheran Church, Richmond Township, where she served as Treasurer of the Missionary Society, now WELCA, for several years. She was employed as a Project Engineering Technician by Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., Trexlertown for many years, retiring in 1995. June also served as Treasurer of the Greenwich Elementary School PTA. June enjoyed working in her garden and planting flowers. She also was the best cook ever!June is survived by her daughters, Lori G. (Wagner), wife of James A. Miller, Hamburg, Julie L. (Wagner), wife of Jeffrey N. Wuchter, Lenhartsville, Joy R. (Wagner) wife of Jeffrey S. Hood, Collegeville; grandchildren, Bethany N. Lewis, Kristopher L. Haring, Noelle R. Reed, Jenna M. Herring, Jocelyn L. Hood; step grandchildren, Jacqueline N. Hood and Jordan M. Hood, and great-grandchildren, Emelia Lewis, Alice Lewis, Sullivan Reed, Caden Reed, Owen Reed, Garrett Haring, Myla June Herring and Max Herring; sister, Janet R. (Hoch) Rader, Topton; and brother, Roy C. Hoch, Sr., Kutztown. In addition to her husband and parents, June was predeceased by her siblings, Marlene Hoch and Earl Hoch.A funeral service to celebrate June's life will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. in Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc., 333 Greenwich Street, Kutztown, with Rev. Dr. Joseph Piscitelli officiating. Interment will follow in Zion Moselem Church Cemetery, Kutztown (Richmond Township). Relatives and friends are invited to a viewing on Saturday morning from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. in the funeral home. The family requests contributions be made in June's memory to The , 3893 Adler Place, Suite 170, Bethlehem, PA 18017 or online at . Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc., Kutztown is in charge of arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.Ludwickfh.com. Published in Morning Call on Feb. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary