June J. Kozero, 80 of Walnutport, PA. formerly of Northampton, PA. died on Sunday, February 3, 2019, at Lehigh Valley Hospital Center Salisbury Twsp., PA. Born June 16, 1938 in Allentown, She was the daughter of Stephen Walczuk and niece of Mary Huntzinger (Walczuk) who lovingly raised her. She was the wife of the late Bernard T. Kozero who passed away in August 2000. June was a homemaker all her life, a mom and grandmom to many. She was a loving, caring, gentle woman who loved spending time with family. She was a member of the former St. Michaels R.C. Church, Northampton, until it's closing. She is survived by a daughter, Catherine M. wife of Lewis Benscoter of Walnutport, PA; 2 grandsons; Jason Benscoter and Kyle Benscoter and fiance' Daryanne Shoemaker, a great-granddaughter; Sofia. She was predeceased by two sons, Stephen in 1992, and Alan in 2007. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday February 8, 2019 at Queenship of Mary Catholic Church, 1324 Newport Avenue Northampton, PA. 18067. The family will receive friends from 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM prior at Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Ave., Northampton, PA. 18067. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Hungary Cemetery, Northampton. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com Published in Morning Call on Feb. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary