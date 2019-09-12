|
June L. (Roth) Edwards, 92, formerly of Allentown, died Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Cedarbrook Nursing Home, Allentown. She was the wife of the late George E. Edwards. Born in North Catasauqua, June 1, 1937, June was the daughter of the late William and Celeste (Haydt) Roth. She worked in various textile mills in the Lehigh Valley before retiring. June was a member of the Franklin Social Club, Allentown. She was of the Lutheran faith. She graduated from Lehigh Township High School.
Survivors: Children, Janice L. James of Allentown, Beverly A. wife of Attorney Adrian J. Wasko of Coplay, Clifford W. James and his wife, Carol of Schnecksville, William J. James and his wife, Kelly of Baton Rouge, LA, Pamela J. James of New Tripoli; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; sisters, Gloria Peak and Doris Andrews.
Service: A memorial service will be held 5:00 pm. Monday, September 16, 2019 in the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc., 4906 Route 309, Schnecksville. Family and friends may pay their respects from 4:00 – 5:00 pm. Monday in the funeral home. Interment will follow the service at Hope Lutheran Cemetery, Hecktown. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelman.cares.com.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Cedarbrook Activities Fund c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box # 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 12, 2019