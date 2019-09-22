Home

Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 868-8531
Viewing
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
View Map
Viewing
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
View Map
June L. Logar, 89, of Freemansburg, passed away on Thursday, September 19, 2019. Born in Weston, PA, she was the daughter of the late Archie and Margaret (Konschnik) Ulshafer. She was the wife of the late Edward W. Logar who died in 2001. They were married for 54 years. Before retiring, June was employed by Trio Togs Textiles and later by the Bethlehem Area School District. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Bethlehem.

She will be lovingly remembered by her son, Richard W. Logar; daughters, Patricia A. Miller & husband Richard C. Miller and Antonette M. Logar & husband Edward M. Corwin; grandchildren, Jennifer Richardson, Kristen Logar & husband Lee Kleckner and Richard Logar, Jr. & wife Cameron. She was predeceased by her brothers, Martin Ulshafer and Archie Ulshafer, Jr.; and daughter-in-law, Mona Logar.

Viewing hours will be held in the Connell Funeral Home, 245 E. Broad St. Bethlehem, from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 25 and again on Thursday, Sept. 26 from 9 to 10 a.m. A 10 a.m. funeral service will follow in the funeral home. Burial will be at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Weston, PA. Please offer online condolences at www.connellfuneral.com.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 22, 2019
