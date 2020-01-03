Home

K.V. Knopp Funeral Home
46 E. Susquehanna St.
Allentown, PA 18103-4129
(610) 797-3031
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
K.V. Knopp Funeral Home
46 E. Susquehanna St.
Allentown, PA 18103-4129
Memorial service
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
K.V. Knopp Funeral Home
46 E. Susquehanna St.
Allentown, PA 18103-4129
June Lutte Obituary
June Lutte, 82, of Upper Saucon Township, passed away on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 in her home, surrounded by her family. She and her husband, Jack J. Lutte, shared 62 years of marriage.

Born in London, England, she was the daughter of the late Alfred and Isabella (Holman) Dunning. June was a member of St. Mark's UCC in Allentown. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.

Survivors: her husband, Jack; son, Jeffrey J. Lutte and his wife Renee of Bethlehem; daughter, Barbara J. Romig and her husband Christopher of Emmaus; sister, Pamela Dunning of England; 3 grandsons, Jack Lutte, Dylan and Nathan Romig; many nieces and nephews. June was preceded in death by brothers Alfred, George and Alex and sisters Martha, Lily, Doris, Celia and Betty.

June's family would like to thank Lehigh Valley Hospice for their wonderful care and support.

Services: A memorial service will be held at 11 AM on Monday, January 6, 2020 in the K.V. Knopp Funeral Home, Inc., 46 E. Susquehanna Street, Allentown. A visitation for friends and relatives will be held from 10 AM until the time of the service. Inurnment will follow at St. Mark's Cemetery, Allentown.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, may be made to St. Mark's UCC, 52 E. Susquehanna Street, Allentown, PA 18103.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 3, 2020
