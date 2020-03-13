Home

Schmoyer Funeral Home
8926 Brookdale Road
Breinigsville, PA 18031-0190
610-395-0132
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schmoyer Funeral Home
8926 Brookdale Road
Breinigsville, PA 18031-0190
June M. Christman

June M. Christman Obituary
June M. Christman, 86, of Breinigsville, passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital. She was the wife of the late Harold E. Christman. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Frank O. and Miriam (Wright) Faust. Before retiring, she worked as a sewing machine operator in the Alburtis and Kutztown areas. She was a member of St. Paul's UCC, Trexlertown where she helped with baking. She was a life member of the Good Will Fire Co. #1 Trexlertown Ladies Auxiliary and an avid quilter.

Survivors: son Terry L. and his wife Karen of S. Whitehall Twp.; sister Doris Potzman of Fleetwood; grandchildren Christopher and his fiancé Tamara, Kimberly Wittner and her husband Greg; step great grandsons Kellen and Jacob. She was predeceased by brothers Richard, Robert, Franklin and sister Betty Held.

Services: Calling hours will be held 6:00 to 8:00 PM, Friday, March 13 at Schmoyer Funeral Home, 8926 Brookdale Rd., Breinigsville. Services will be private.

Contributions can be made in memory of June to the Ladies Auxiliary Good Will Fire Co. #1 Trexlertown , c/o the funeral home, PO Box 190, Breinigsville, 18031.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 13, 2020
