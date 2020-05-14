June M. Scheetz Smith, 86, of Allentown, passed away May 13, 2020 at Phoebe Home, Allentown. She was the wife of the late Lawrence E. Smith, who passed away in 2010. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Frederick and Mildred Mosser. June was a former member of St. Paul's UCC, Allentown.
Survivors: Children, Joanne Reinhart (Bob), Thomas Scheetz (Joan), Kevin Scheetz (Rhonda), and Jane Houck (Don); 7 Grandchildren and 2 Great-Grandchildren. June was predeceased by her son, Russell Schmoyer.
Services: Private. Arrangements by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, Allentown, www.BKRFH.com
Published in Morning Call on May 14, 2020.