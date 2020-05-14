June M. Scheetz Smith
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share June's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
June M. Scheetz Smith, 86, of Allentown, passed away May 13, 2020 at Phoebe Home, Allentown. She was the wife of the late Lawrence E. Smith, who passed away in 2010. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Frederick and Mildred Mosser. June was a former member of St. Paul's UCC, Allentown.

Survivors: Children, Joanne Reinhart (Bob), Thomas Scheetz (Joan), Kevin Scheetz (Rhonda), and Jane Houck (Don); 7 Grandchildren and 2 Great-Grandchildren. June was predeceased by her son, Russell Schmoyer.

Services: Private. Arrangements by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, Allentown, www.BKRFH.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Allentown
1629 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
610-432-4128
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved