June M. Schlofer, 93, formerly of N. Catasauqua, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Whitehall Manor. She was the wife of the late Frank S. Schlofer. Born August 22, 1926 in W. Catasauqua, she was a daughter of the late John and Lillian (Kline) Schubert. June was a member of St. John Fisher Catholic Church. She also was a member of the Coplay Saengerbund.
Survivors: June was a devoted mother and grandmother. She is survived by daughter, Sharon Temos and husband, Larry; sons, John and wife, Sharon, and Frank and wife, Fran; 6 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. June was predeceased by her sister, Betty Nonemacher.
Services: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday at 11:00 a.m. in St. John Fisher Church, 1237 Third St., N. Catasauqua. Family and friends may call Thursday evening, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and Friday morning from 9:00 a.m. until 10:15 a.m. in the Reichel Funeral Home, 326 E. 21st St. Northampton. Burial will follow in Our Lady of Hungary Cemetery. Online condolences may be submitted at www.reichelfuneralhome.com.
Memorials may be presented to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 in loving memory of June.
