June S. (German) Greenawald, 83, of Breinigsville, died Friday, March 15, 2019 in her home. She was the wife of Clifford L. Greenawald to whom she was married 61 years last June 22. Born in Lynn Township, June 25, 1935, June was the daughter of the late Alvin J. and Ella L. (Krause) German. She was a Customer Service Supervisor for the former Bank of Pennsylvania, presently M&T Bank, in Topton, for 25 years before retiring in 1997. Prior to that she was a Receptionist at a local physician's office for 1 year and was a card writer at the former Hess Brothers, in Allentown, for 5 years. Prior to that she was a co-owner and operator, with her husband, of the former Greenawald's Economy Store in Topton, from 1962 to 1972. Active in her community, she was a member of Weisenberg, Lowhill, Lynn Township and Lehigh County Historical Societies, the Pike Township Sportsmen's Association and the Ladies Auxiliary at the Ray A. Master Post #217 American Legion, Topton. June was a member of St. Peter's United Church of Christ in Topton. Survivors: In addition to her husband, Clifford; sister, Ruth I. Snyder.Service: A memorial service will be held 12:00 noon Saturday, March 23, 2019 in the St. Peter's United Church of Christ, 122 W. Franklin Street, Topton with the Rev. Roger M. Ulrich officiating. Family and friends may pay their respects from 11:00 – 12:00 noon, Saturday in the church. Interment will follow the service at Ebenezer Church Cemetery, New Tripoli. The Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc., in Schnecksville is in charge of arrangements. Online expressions may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Peter's United Church of Christ, John & Dorothy Morgan Cancer Center and/or the all in care of the funeral home, P.O. Box # 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196. Published in Morning Call on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary